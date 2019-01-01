Chevron Left
Back to Build ATM User Interface using Routing in Angular

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build ATM User Interface using Routing in Angular by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this beginner level project, you will implement and build ATM user interface using routing, understand Parent and Child Routing and understand WildCard Routes in Angular which will be helpful in applying routing and navigating pages in modern web layouts. The pre-requisite for this guided project is have background in HTML,CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript and basics on building blocks of Angular Applications....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder