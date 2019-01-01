Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build automated speech systems with Azure Cognitive Services by Microsoft
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have successfully created an Azure account, logged into the Azure Portal, created a Speech Cognitive Services resource and use it in a C# console application by executing API calls to generate predictions.
You will learn to execute API calls to the pre-built Computer Vision resource through a series of tasks which include creating the appropriate resource to realize the API calls and then building a simple C# console application with Visual Studio Community that will execute speech-to-text in different languages.
The skills learned in this guided project will provide the foundation to understanding and implementing Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning solutions in Microsoft Azure.
If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-ai-900-ai-fundamentals...