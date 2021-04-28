Chevron Left
Back to Build a Guessing Game in C# on Linux

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Guessing Game in C# on Linux by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of of this project you will create a guessing game application that pits the computer against the user. You will create variables, static methods, decision constructs, and loops in C# to create the game. Traditionally, C# and other Microsoft languages have been limited to the PC with Visual Studio as the IDE. Dot Net has been open-sourced and is now available on Linux. The Visual Studio Code IDE also has been fitted with a Language Extension plugin for C# as well for a pleasant developer experience on Linux. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Build a Guessing Game in C# on Linux

By Chedro G C

Apr 28, 2021

Awesome hands on

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder