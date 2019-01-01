Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Node Server backend with Express by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will Build a Node Server backend with Express that will fetch data from a MongoDB database.
Often, a dynamic web application is connected to a database on the server side. Node.js serves as the web server used to access the database. Express is a framework for Node.js and acts as middleware to connect the backend Node server to the Client-facing web application. The Client facing web application can then make API (Application Programming Interface) calls to Express to gather data for the dynamic web application.
