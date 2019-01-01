Build a Website Map with Jumpchart
There are many tools to develop websites. Planning a website is an important step in the process. Without planning your site you may not meet all the user’s pain points and your user design will be flawed. Jumpchart lets you draft and export websites from your browser, then share your creations with others to collaborate. Drafts can be turned into wireframes, and Jumpchart takes your links, images, and files to produce your website. The sitemaps in Jumpchart will be built as you add pages to your website plan. In this project you will learn about how to use Jumpchart and create your website design.
Site Map
Wireframe
Iteration
User Experience (UX)
webpage planning
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for Jumpchart and determine the website you will need.
Analyze a sample website page design project in Jumpchart.
Add your pages to your website plan on Jumpchart.
Create multiple pages and start to add content to your website plan in Jumpchart.
Design a form for your website plan in Jumpchart.
Evaluate your website plan and share your product in Jumpchart.
