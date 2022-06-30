Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building a Keras Horse Zebra CycleGAN Webapp with Streamlit by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to the “Building a Keras Horse Zebra CycleGAN Webapp with Streamlit” guided project.
In this project, we will build a Streamlit web app of a keras trained computer vision CycleGAN for horse images to zebra and vice versa. This project will take a jpg image of a horse and transform it into a zebra and take a picture of a zebra and transform it to a horse.
This project is an intermediate python project for anyone interested in learning about how to productionize computer vision models or more specifically a beginner GAN model with Streamlit and Python.
It requires preliminary knowledge on how to build and train GAN models (as we will not be building or training models) but we will be using a model that has already been trained and provided in the workspace....