Chevron Left
Back to Building Custom Regional Reports with Google Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Custom Regional Reports with Google Analytics by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
245 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

In this 2 hours project you will learn how to build custom regional reports with Google Analytics. You will familiarize with Google Analytics and its usage, create a marketing custom regional dashboard with table and graph widgets, customize a standard geo report and scheduled the report you have designed to be sent monthly via email to a distributed regional marketing team....

Top reviews

AT

May 13, 2020

This was a wonderful experience to learn building custom regional reports with google analytics and i will implement this learning in my life to be a successful in any origination

CE

Jan 1, 2021

The course was well paced with the opportunity to work through the different steps independently with the tutor, who explained everything very clearly. Thank you

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 46 Reviews for Building Custom Regional Reports with Google Analytics

By RITHIKA

May 20, 2020

The basics could have been explained better.

By Likhith S

May 19, 2020

Simple and quick way to get an intro to Google Analytics!

By Aravind V

Oct 22, 2020

The course achieves the objective mentioned in its title but this is just a small piece of the Google marketing platform and one needs to explore further to see what are the possibilities with Google Analytics. But it is a good starting place!

By N K P N

Jun 11, 2020

Not enough content to practice on. Swapping between two windows sometimes becomes too tiring.

By CHANDAN K

Jul 7, 2020

As mentioned in the syllabus one need not to have extensive experience on Google Analytics Platform. It is really a very useful and easy course to start with some basic details about creating customized reports as per your business and marketing needs. Really appreciate the contents and experince in learning.

By A V S T

May 14, 2020

This was a wonderful experience to learn building custom regional reports with google analytics and i will implement this learning in my life to be a successful in any origination

By Christine E

Jan 2, 2021

The course was well paced with the opportunity to work through the different steps independently with the tutor, who explained everything very clearly. Thank you

By Anthony W K H

May 21, 2020

I'm glad I took this guided course. The lecturer was clear and concise with his teaching. I wish there are more advance courses for GA like this.

By Junnel V

Jan 29, 2021

Awesome course. Learned a lot. Pacing was just right and lecturer was insightful as always. More!

By Shaila K

Jan 5, 2022

I have enjoyed the course and hopefully implement it into my real life.

By Zameer B

Sep 11, 2020

Good Online Parallel Virtual Simulation helped us in learning.

By Dimitris K

Dec 15, 2020

thanks for giving me a touchpoint on customizing GA

By ANKIT B S

Jun 21, 2020

It was really interesting course. I really loved it

By SAJIDUL H

Mar 30, 2021

I learn a lot of things from this course.

By Japesh M

Sep 21, 2020

This guided project was beyond excellence

By Syed U A

Jun 22, 2020

Good Project to gasp the basic concepts

By Zaira M O V

May 6, 2020

Very interesting and easy to understand

By Ieva B

Dec 30, 2020

Very informative course for beginners

By Touheed R

Sep 22, 2020

Good, it's very useful

Thank you 😊

By pritee k

Jun 27, 2021

thanx a lot for this project

By Saranya B

May 20, 2020

Got a very good guidance.

By Maria B J A M - O

Jul 17, 2020

Thank you I learnt a lot

By Dasappagari B

Sep 19, 2020

its pretty good

By Rahul S

Feb 20, 2021

Great course

By Md. T U B

Aug 16, 2020

veriy good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder