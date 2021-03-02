Chevron Left
Building Smart Business Assistants with IBM Watson by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
430 ratings
84 reviews

About the Course

This is two-hour project-based course teaches how to create a smart chatbot for your business using IBM Watson Assistant, and deploy it to live preview link. You will learn how to harness the power of AI to answer customer questions on multiple platforms. In this project, each step is demonstrated and you can follow along by repeating each step of the process. Take additional time after each step to make your conversation as robust as you desire. In this project you will learn: How to create an IBM Cloud account and Watson’s Assistant. How to configure a Watson's Assistant to capture customer goals from their input. How to build meaningful dialogs in Watson's Assistant. How to configure IBMs Watson Assistant to extract objects from customers input. How to deploy a live version of your Watson Assistant to interact with online customers....

Top reviews

M

Aug 15, 2020

Really impressed to actually create a bot and I personally would want to pursue a career in this field.\n\nDO TRY IT!!

AK

Oct 17, 2020

Absolutely loved the contents of the course, which were easy to follow and catch up on even if you are a beginner.

By Rania Z

Mar 2, 2021

Nice, easy course to five full understanding how chatbots work!

By Ananda k

Oct 18, 2020

Absolutely loved the contents of the course, which were easy to follow and catch up on even if you are a beginner.

By Tushar S

Oct 18, 2020

IBM Watson was a new and great experience for me. Thank you

By Md k M

Sep 10, 2020

good

By santhosh r

Nov 13, 2020

First of all its a very good short term course and the only major drawback what i faced is the secondary window for performing tasks by user is provided within a fixed time limit . So that's the only drawback and other than that it's a perfect course where you can explore and learn about creating a cloud account and configure the Watson assistant and to deploy virtually with respect to customers input and expectations with the reliability and security. It's a very valuable short term course.

By Christopher B

Aug 31, 2020

Course was not very in depth and barely touched upon basic topics. I feel that the course was very incomplete and insufficient to actually learn real world practices. It felt like the entire course should have been just the fist part of a complete course.

By S A R

May 23, 2021

if the screen matches it will be fast to volley with the master, and the versions also.

superb preparation nothing confused until the end. because there are no statements for the tools and links/tabs.

By MOHAMMED T K 2

Aug 16, 2020

Really impressed to actually create a bot and I personally would want to pursue a career in this field.

DO TRY IT!!

By SUHAS G M

Oct 29, 2020

this is the best course i have done in my life thank you for creating this kind of good quality courses ,

By YASH S

Sep 25, 2020

this course was very much benificial for my learning and overall development

By ALLAM L N

Oct 19, 2020

this is a very wonderful and i got a good experience from this course

By edgar r

Jun 2, 2021

Easy and funny. Sometimes slow because of the IBM Clouding.

By Adarsh W

Dec 8, 2020

This guided project is very easy for begineers, go for it.

By Krishna R

Jul 1, 2021

Its a wonderful course and i liked it a lot

By KARRI S

Oct 19, 2020

This was an excellent course!! Loved it

By Ahmad A

Aug 14, 2020

i love this course. thank you.

By Naveen G

Oct 19, 2020

This project is so intresting

By Deleted A

Oct 6, 2020

excellent course..one must do

By CLAUDIA S Y S

Jun 1, 2021

buen inicio para el chatboot

By Cesar R P

Jun 3, 2021

E​xcellent course, thanks.

By Josimar D

Dec 27, 2020

Thanks for the knowledge

By SANDHYA P

Oct 19, 2020

It was a good experience

By MONAVARTHI L S

Oct 17, 2020

very much usefull course

By GUDLA V K R

Oct 12, 2020

NICE AND HELPFUL COURSE

By 121910303051 V S T

Oct 13, 2020

Well, Said!!!!!!!!!

