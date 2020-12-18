MB
May 14, 2022
It was great learning. The course is well structured and the instructor is very clear and knowledgeable about the concepts. Thank you, for providing me with such a great learning opportunity.
PK
Sep 29, 2021
Very short and concisely with comprehensive practices about how to structure business problems, get to the root cause and mapping the solution and the business processes as well.
By Gisela W•
Dec 18, 2020
I like the hands-on platform and the approach of following along with the instructor side by side. However, the instructor speaks way too fast. I lowered the speed to 0.7 and was still struggling to follow. Also, at times the questions/instructions are not 100% clear or confusing so that I wasn't sure what to do and just kept watching. The content is quite superficial. The project does give you some guidance in modeling a simple business process using Lucidchart which I appreciate.
By Thomas G•
Dec 15, 2020
"Pause and look at this doc ok welcome back now pause and do it yourself ok you now know how to write a business plan". The instructor simply read a script verbatim with no punctuation, pauses, or personality. The whole thing was incredibly rushed, and "rushed" is not the same thing as "fast paced". Absolutely no justification for using the clunky Rhyme virtual desktop, as all you do is open a Google Doc and make a Lucid Chart account. Why would I log into my email and set up another account in your virtual desktop?
By Ellvina K•
May 7, 2021
Even at the start I was unable to follow through this project, since the material was not available / no link provided whatsoever to download it. I had high expectation for this guided project but it turned out to be a disappointment. Hope the instructor will give better facilitation so the benefit for this project can be realised.
By Paul J H•
Feb 11, 2021
Coursera please remove this course! It's poorly organised , there's background noise on the audio, the instructor asks students to sign into their Google account and then create a Lucidchart account. All of the learning materials should be within Rhyme.
By TUSHAR S•
Jan 31, 2021
This instructor has a very poor style of teaching and doesn't have proper knowledge of the subject. She's reading all the way during the course to explain some technical terms.
By Oussama S•
Jan 16, 2021
Nothing to do with Business Analysis and Process Management
By Raghavan P•
Nov 19, 2020
A very basic overview has been provided. The course could've spanned a little longer (say 2-3 hours) so that I could get a better insight into the topics!
By Sara D•
Sep 14, 2020
Could have used some more detail about the tasks going into the flowchart exercise. Also, it was difficult to see the instructor's LucidChart diagram due to low resolution.
Otherwise, a nice exercise.
By Priya K•
Sep 30, 2021
Very short and concisely with comprehensive practices about how to structure business problems, get to the root cause and mapping the solution and the business processes as well.
By NG T S•
Apr 9, 2021
Too short and easy.
By Ahmed N•
May 10, 2021
bad sound; quality and speed, vague, and of course introduction to the introduction. the subject matter would need a full course after i went through this.
note: i haven't even tried to type or try a line of the project ;-)
By Charlie A•
May 17, 2021
I was immediately confused and couldn't follow. I'll stick to project management and product management
By Emmanuel O•
Jun 15, 2021
An amazing course!
As someone from an entirely different educational background, and a total novice at Business Analysis and Process Management, I found this guided project highly informative. It was brief and although I wanted it to be a bit longer, the subject matter was taught with clarity.
By Shubham C•
Feb 19, 2021
A good course to start with business process and a bit learning of analysis as well. I would reccommend this to all the beginners.
All the best!!!
By Artem D•
Sep 12, 2021
amateur quality of video/audio: is poor, sometimes unreadable/inaudible, instructor reads text from paper (voice is like a robot) and some elements were not discussed, but seen in solutions.
By Nguyen D T•
Jun 27, 2021
It is not convenient for use. I can not find the course's material.
By GABRIEL H S•
May 31, 2021
basic
By Thao P•
Jul 5, 2021
instructor speaks to fast and digital tool is too difficult to use
By Vai A•
May 24, 2021
poor audio. poor instruction and missed connections.
By Alwaleed A M A•
Jun 30, 2021
really disappointing course.
By Harshu p•
Jun 16, 2021
Hello people, I am Harshu Pathe.I am resident of Nagpur,Maharshtra.I completed my graduation in BBA-FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCE in the year 2019 with 7.48 CGPA from City premier college, Nagpur.I am experienced individual with strong interpersonal skills,positive attitude and team work abilitites. To persue employment in a company with such requirements, to apply exceptional public relations skills, and great communication skills to achieve and improve on customer satisfaction. I wanted to gain more knowledge about these subject and these course has helped me a lot to know more about it . and the course material is just on point.
By Jazmin Q C•
Jun 24, 2021
If you don't have previous knowledge on the subject, this is a great basic course for you to start with. You will learn theoretical concepts, develop a project using an interactive platform and finish with a short exam that is based on the content of the videos and the case study that you worked on.
By Syed A A•
May 31, 2021
Just completed Business Analysis and Process Management Course from Coursera. The best thing about the platform was the guided project which played an important role in putting the theoretical knowledge to practical use, apart from the quality content. A big thumbs up to the instructor Mahi Ismail
By Tuyền P•
Jan 9, 2022
I learned problem-solving skills and improved it by finding the root causes behind. Above all, I realized that in order to improve something we need to understand its process, preferably through a process diagram. Thanks for the course!
By Regine E•
Jun 19, 2021
Thank you Coursera for this opportunity to develop my business analysis skills. Having a guided instructor and user-friendly tools help me complete the tasks well. Hope to have another free online course related to my work.