Take your Excel productivity to the next level by learning how to leverage the capabilities of ChatGPT, regardless of whether you are an Excel amateur or seasoned power-user. Over the span of this course, you will learn how to effectively standardize, extract, classify, and generate data through the combined power of Excel and ChatGPT.
ChatGPT for Beginners: Save time with Microsoft Excel
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
18,485 already enrolled
What you'll learn
You will learn how to effectively standardize, extract, classify, and generate data through the combined power of Excel and ChatGPT.
Skills you'll practice
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Standardize date formatting using ChatGPT
Write formulas to clean up categorical data
Extract text data from URLs within ChatGPT
Conduct Sentiment Analysis with ChatGPT
Generate dummy data with ChatGPT for a survey
Recommended experience
Access to Excel and familiarity with its interface and the act of writing basic formulas, understanding of language models and access to ChatGPT-3.5.
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Learner reviews
