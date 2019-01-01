Learner Reviews & Feedback for Choosing a Facebook Post Type Based on Desired Engagement by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have a better understanding of how to Choose a Facebook Post Type Based on Desired Engagement.
Learners will take an in-depth look at how Facebook can be strategically incorporated into overall marketing efforts. This project will help learners develop a deeper understanding of how to best set Facebook marketing objectives, define target audiences, and set desired engagement levels in an effort to choose specific post tones and types that will best meet overall goals. Having this knowledge will allow learners to more easily craft and adapt their posts to get the most out of their Facebook marketing strategy.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....