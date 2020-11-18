Jenkins : Automating your delivery pipeline
196 ratings
5,732 already enrolled
Develop a continuous delivery pipeline for your Spring Pet Clinic application
Leverage the concept of pipeline as a code
Welcome to "Jenkins: Automating your delivery pipeline". In this guided project you will learn how to create a delivery pipeline for a Spring Pet Clinic application and will also learn the concept pipeline as a code. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of Jenkins that comes very handy while working on your real-life project. . Most importantly you will leave this course with more confidence that will get you to work in Jenkins platform more efficiently. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! Happy learning !!!!!
Continuous Integration
Devops
Pipeline as a code
Continuous Delivery
Jenkins (Software)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Accessing Jenkins dashboard and configuring Maven in Jenkins
Creation of our first build job in Jenkins for a Spring PetClinic application
Developing and viewing of a delivery pipeline of a Spring PetClinic application with two stages build and test in Jenkins
Transforming your delivery pipeline in the form of scripted pipeline
Creation of a declarative pipeline for our Spring Pet Clinic application
Developing Jenkinsfile for our application
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DCNov 18, 2020
Good project! Learned the basics which was what I expected :)
by TCMar 13, 2021
Very good hands-on. It will be perfect if there is no installation error for plug-in.
by KMDec 13, 2021
the way teaching is good and learned a lot about jenkins tool
by SKJul 14, 2021
It shows what Jenkins is but some issues with versions on clode workspace.
