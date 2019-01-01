Chevron Left
Configuring your IDE for beginners with IntelliJ IDEA

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configuring your IDE for beginners with IntelliJ IDEA by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1.5 hour guided project. I will show you how to configure IntelliJ IDEA, an integrated development environment to create a productive environment and facilitate a smooth workflow for your development projects. We will cover user interface customizations, build configurations, and version control systems. Basic knowledge of any modern computer programming languages is required....
