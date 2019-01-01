Create a Connect Four Game in Python using Pygame
Develop a Connect Four game in Python
Implement the game logic
Use the library Pygame to build the background graphics of the game
In this 1-hour 30 minutes long project-based course, you’ll be able to create a connect four game in python using python’s popular library Pygame. You will learn about most of pygame’s functions and modules. You'll be able to implement the connect four game logic. You’ll be able to insert drawings, images and texts into your game. You’ll be able to handle events and react to them being activated and finally, you’ll be able to take input from the user. Pygame is a set of python modules designed for writing video games. It allows you to create a fully featured game and multimedia programs in the python language. It’s also free, highly portable and runs on nearly every platform and operating system. Python is a popular, high-level, general purpose, dynamic programming language. It is versatile, easy to pickup and learn, readable, and well-structured. You can find a library for basically anything you could imagine: from web development, through game development, to machine learning. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video Game Development
Numpy Library
Python Programming
Pygame
Game Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Implement the game logic
Check for the winning move and announce the winner
build the background graphics of the game
Handle the events of Pygame and take input from the user
Animate the game
import images and texts to the game
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
