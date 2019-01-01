Learner Reviews & Feedback for Connecting Rasa Chatbot to External Platforms by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to connect Rasa Chatbot to external platforms. We will first look at enable a encrypted connection (HTTPS) using a proxy server from Ngrok. We will then look at how to connect to Facebook Messenger using Facebook Developer Account. We will look at how to create custom buttons like quick replies and Carousel Cards for listing elements.
We will then move on to look at how to connect the chatbot to Telegram and how to customize buttons and add attachments to a response. Finally, we will also look like how to integrate the bot on the business communication platform Slack. By the end of the project, you will be able to connect your chatbot to external users on public platforms.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....