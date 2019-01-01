Continuous Delivery and Release Pipelines with Azure DevOps
Use Azure DevOps Pipelines to deploy applications to Azure cloud
Use Azure Application Service to host applications
Use Azure Application Insights to monitor applications
This Guided Project "Continuous Delivery and Release Pipelines with Azure DevOps" is for IT professionals who want to raise the quality of their software products to a higher level by totally automating their software applications’ deployment processes. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Azure DevOps Services to safely deploy new software version to the environments in the Microsoft’s cloud called Azure. Since this project uses Azure DevOps Services, you will need access to an Azure DevOps account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for one. Besides that, you need to have a valid account on Microsoft Azure and a Resource group which will be used across this guided project, so you will need to have that prepared before you begin. If you are ready to start automating deployment process of your applications, then this project is for you! Let’s get started!
Set up App Services monitoring
Creating Azure DevOps release pipeline
Creating resources on Azure cloud
Creating Azure DevOps build pipeline
Automating continuous delivery
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project introduction
Set up code and Artifact build pipeline on Azure DevOps Services
Practice Quiz 1: Azure DevOps, Git and Pipelines basics
Set up Azure App Services and Insights
Create Release pipeline
Practice Quiz 2: Azure Release Pipelines and Azure portal basics
Deploy applications to development environment in Azure
Capstone challenge: Introduce QA environment
