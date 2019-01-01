Continuous Delivery and Release Pipelines with Azure DevOps

In this Guided Project, you will:

Use Azure DevOps Pipelines to deploy applications to Azure cloud

Use Azure Application Service to host applications

Use Azure Application Insights to monitor applications

This Guided Project "Continuous Delivery and Release Pipelines with Azure DevOps" is for IT professionals who want to raise the quality of their software products to a higher level by totally automating their software applications’ deployment processes. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Azure DevOps Services to safely deploy new software version to the environments in the Microsoft’s cloud called Azure. Since this project uses Azure DevOps Services, you will need access to an Azure DevOps account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for one. Besides that, you need to have a valid account on Microsoft Azure and a Resource group which will be used across this guided project, so you will need to have that prepared before you begin. If you are ready to start automating deployment process of your applications, then this project is for you! Let’s get started!

Skills you will develop

  • Set up App Services monitoring

  • Creating Azure DevOps release pipeline

  • Creating resources on Azure cloud

  • Creating Azure DevOps build pipeline

  • Automating continuous delivery

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Project introduction

  2. Set up code and Artifact build pipeline on Azure DevOps Services

  3. Practice Quiz 1: Azure DevOps, Git and Pipelines basics

  4. Set up Azure App Services and Insights

  5. Create Release pipeline

  6. Practice Quiz 2: Azure Release Pipelines and Azure portal basics

  7. Deploy applications to development environment in Azure

  8. Capstone challenge: Introduce QA environment

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

