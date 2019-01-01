Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make Continuous Improvements with Retrospective Maps in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to lead and document a project retrospective to explore lessons learned and identify areas for continuous improvements.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience working in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork while you identify key players and questions that are likely to produce insights leading to work process and outcome improvements.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....