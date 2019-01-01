Crea una tarjeta de negocios en Canva
Crearas una cuenta gratuita en Canva
Aprenderas a utilizar las herramientas de diseño usando Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto, tendrás todos los conocimientos básicos para crear una tarjeta de negocios utilizando la plataforma Canva, una herramienta de creación y edición de mercadeo en línea. Podrás crear una tarjeta de negocio personalizada utilizando las distintas herramientas de diseño, colores y gráficos que ofrece Canva.
experiencia en diseño utilizando un programa en linea
Mercadeo
Diseño
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta gratuita de Canva.
Define tu identidad o branding profesional.
Crea una tarjeta de negocio de tecnología usando una plantilla de Canva.
Crea una tarjeta de negocio de moda usando una plantilla de Canva
Imprime tu tarjeta de negocio usando Canva.
