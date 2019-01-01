Creación de Tablas de Base de Datos con SQL
Crear una base de datos
Crear tablas para una base datos
Al final de este proyecto guiado, crearás una base de datos y realizarás la gestión de tablas utilizando el lenguaje SQL. SQL es un lenguaje de programación diseñado para administrar la información en bases de datos relacionales. En el desarrollo de este curso haremos hincapié en la gestión de tablas, las cuales se usan como contenedores de los datos en una base de datos. Este proyecto está estructurado para desarrollar tareas paso a paso, que te permitirán aprender fácilmente los comandos esenciales para la creación de tablas utilizando el lenguaje SQL. Iniciaremos con la creación de la base datos, la cual será el insumo principal para crear las tablas posteriormente. También, haremos revisión de temas importantes como tipos de datos, restricciones y comandos esenciales. El nivel del proyecto es básico y está planeado para desarrolladores, administradores de bases de datos y personas que deseen aprender a crear tablas para bases de datos utilizando SQL. Es importante que tengas en cuenta que utilizaremos SQLite como sistema de gestión de base de datos. A medida que avances en el curso y realices cada tarea, irás afianzando los conocimientos necesarios para ir creciendo en este importante lenguaje. Aprender el lenguaje SQL te abrirá muchas puertas profesionales, te hará un programador o persona más capacitado. Las compañías necesitarán cada vez más trabajadores con experiencia en manejo de datos y análisis de información.
Data Management
Database (DBMS)
Relational Database
Table (Database)
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crear una base de datos
Comando CREATE TABLE
Columnas y Tipos de datos
Atividad práctica (Opcional)
Añadir Restricciones
El comando ALTER
Actividad práctica final (opcional)
