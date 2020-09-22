LW
Sep 27, 2020
Straigh forward step by step guide with clear and easy to learn narrator plus video demo. Happy to found out some hidden features that I never realised before. Thanks course instrutor !!!
RM
Oct 31, 2020
I have not used my linkedin account for a very long time. This project taught me that linkedin is very relevant to my career and business than my other social media accounts.
By Amna H•
Sep 22, 2020
Perfect for beginners who are new to LinkedIn. Tried this project to get a certification to prove my LinkedIn skills :)
By Nirav N•
Sep 20, 2020
Yaa , I got a basic knowledge of this field , I will try to expand my network. Tutor was awesome.
By Abdul H•
Sep 12, 2020
Very Good Course Helped Me alot
By Michelle D•
Apr 19, 2021
I have attempted to improve my LinkedIn profile on several occasions, and this class provided me with the tools and inspiration to finally get it done. Following the instructor video while simultaneously making edits to my profile was the ideal way to learn and apply lessons learned simultaneously. Heidi Barker is knowledgeable, personable, and presents information in such a helpful, effective way.
By Stephanie M L•
Nov 5, 2020
Great course for anyone looking how to get your LinkedIn basics down. I was already familiar with the basics of LinkedIn, but what I had a hard time with was generating responses and how to connect with people in a more professional way - And this course did just that!
By Joseph I•
Oct 26, 2020
This is a first-rate primer for building a strong LinkedIn profile step by step. Simple, easy to understand and broken into a number of discrete steps. Perfect for the busy professional who wants to enhance their presentation on LinkedIn
By Lai Y W @ L Y W•
Sep 28, 2020
Straigh forward step by step guide with clear and easy to learn narrator plus video demo. Happy to found out some hidden features that I never realised before. Thanks course instrutor !!!
By Sofía R•
Oct 27, 2020
Un curso breve y conciso para adquirir las bases del funcionamiento de esta red profesional tan importante hoy en día. Resume lo que he visto en muchos otros videos, a la perfección.
By Rommel L M•
Nov 1, 2020
I have not used my linkedin account for a very long time. This project taught me that linkedin is very relevant to my career and business than my other social media accounts.
By Kokila C•
Apr 17, 2021
The guided project was suitable for beginner and is short and crisp and full of actionable steps. Foe someone new to linkedin, this can be a good starting point
By V V T•
Dec 3, 2020
Great course for anyone looking how to get your LinkedIn basic. The steps are very clear and simple. Perfect for beginners and new business.
By Sanghar H•
Oct 11, 2021
It help me to better Understanding how to use it & Instructor explain very well I am very Thankful to you Miss Heidi and Everyone
By Athene A J•
May 30, 2021
The Instructor was easy to understand, very knowledgeable and very pleasing to listen to. Thank you!
By Daniel A•
Oct 30, 2020
I love this course...and have been able to create and connect to people in my field with the course
By Indika L•
Jun 17, 2021
This was really short and sweet course but it contain valuable information, Thank you very much
By Liliane N N•
Aug 19, 2020
I dont speak an understand english very well, because this was very difficul for me.
By Prabhanjana S•
Aug 30, 2020
Good insights on things you should focus while creating your LinkedIn profile.
By SONALI•
May 16, 2021
This guided project was short and simple yet very informative and helpful.
By it21259470 P W•
Jun 26, 2021
This course guide me on how to create a professional LinkedIn profile
By Saneru D•
Jun 26, 2021
Good for every one. Highly recommended.
By Priya R S•
Jan 6, 2022
This project gives you a complete knowledge of LinkedIn if you are a beginner to LinkedIn.
By Priscillia U•
Apr 22, 2022
I would like to thank the instructor Heidi for being so helpful. Amazing course.
By Teresa A L•
Nov 30, 2020
Thank you for sharing this course ma'am. :) It's very comprehensive.
By Jun J•
Oct 8, 2021
It's easy to understand and it's simple to go through. Thank you.
By April P•
Jan 10, 2022
Very informative and has given me a new perspective on Linkedin