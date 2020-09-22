Chevron Left
Create a Profile and Network on LinkedIn by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
408 ratings
76 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a profile and network on LinkedIn. We will go step by step-by-step through this project so you can build a profile if you do not have one or strengthen your current one if you do. You will also learn about the tools and options offered by LinkedIn to assist you. We will explore the basics of how to set-up an engaging profile. You may even learn something you do not already know to make your current profile stand out above the rest. Some learning objectives that we will cover include building a profile that sends a professional message with your banner and your personalized URL code as well as knowing how to share your URL code. We will expand your network by learning how to make connection requests professionally. And we will go through following people, pages, groups and hashtags. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

LW

Sep 27, 2020

Straigh forward step by step guide with clear and easy to learn narrator plus video demo. Happy to found out some hidden features that I never realised before. Thanks course instrutor !!!

RM

Oct 31, 2020

I have not used my linkedin account for a very long time. This project taught me that linkedin is very relevant to my career and business than my other social media accounts.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 77 Reviews for Create a Profile and Network on LinkedIn

By Amna H

Sep 22, 2020

Perfect for beginners who are new to LinkedIn. Tried this project to get a certification to prove my LinkedIn skills :)

By Nirav N

Sep 20, 2020

Yaa , I got a basic knowledge of this field , I will try to expand my network. Tutor was awesome.

By Abdul H

Sep 12, 2020

Very Good Course Helped Me alot

By Michelle D

Apr 19, 2021

I have attempted to improve my LinkedIn profile on several occasions, and this class provided me with the tools and inspiration to finally get it done. Following the instructor video while simultaneously making edits to my profile was the ideal way to learn and apply lessons learned simultaneously. Heidi Barker is knowledgeable, personable, and presents information in such a helpful, effective way.

By Stephanie M L

Nov 5, 2020

Great course for anyone looking how to get your LinkedIn basics down. I was already familiar with the basics of LinkedIn, but what I had a hard time with was generating responses and how to connect with people in a more professional way - And this course did just that!

By Joseph I

Oct 26, 2020

This is a first-rate primer for building a strong LinkedIn profile step by step. Simple, easy to understand and broken into a number of discrete steps. Perfect for the busy professional who wants to enhance their presentation on LinkedIn

By Lai Y W @ L Y W

Sep 28, 2020

Straigh forward step by step guide with clear and easy to learn narrator plus video demo. Happy to found out some hidden features that I never realised before. Thanks course instrutor !!!

By Sofía R

Oct 27, 2020

Un curso breve y conciso para adquirir las bases del funcionamiento de esta red profesional tan importante hoy en día. Resume lo que he visto en muchos otros videos, a la perfección.

By Rommel L M

Nov 1, 2020

I have not used my linkedin account for a very long time. This project taught me that linkedin is very relevant to my career and business than my other social media accounts.

By Kokila C

Apr 17, 2021

The guided project was suitable for beginner and is short and crisp and full of actionable steps. Foe someone new to linkedin, this can be a good starting point

By V V T

Dec 3, 2020

Great course for anyone looking how to get your LinkedIn basic. The steps are very clear and simple. Perfect for beginners and new business.

By Sanghar H

Oct 11, 2021

It help me to better Understanding how to use it & Instructor explain very well I am very Thankful to you Miss Heidi and Everyone

By Athene A J

May 30, 2021

The Instructor was easy to understand, very knowledgeable and very pleasing to listen to. Thank you!

By Daniel A

Oct 30, 2020

I love this course...and have been able to create and connect to people in my field with the course

By Indika L

Jun 17, 2021

This was really short and sweet course but it contain valuable information, Thank you very much

By Liliane N N

Aug 19, 2020

I dont speak an understand english very well, because this was very difficul for me.

By Prabhanjana S

Aug 30, 2020

Good insights on things you should focus while creating your LinkedIn profile.

By SONALI

May 16, 2021

This guided project was short and simple yet very informative and helpful.

By it21259470 P W

Jun 26, 2021

This course guide me on how to create a professional LinkedIn profile

By Saneru D

Jun 26, 2021

Good for every one. Highly recommended.

By Priya R S

Jan 6, 2022

T​his project gives you a complete knowledge of LinkedIn if you are a beginner to LinkedIn.

By Priscillia U

Apr 22, 2022

I would like to thank the instructor Heidi for being so helpful. Amazing course.

By Teresa A L

Nov 30, 2020

Thank you for sharing this course ma'am. :) It's very comprehensive.

By Jun J

Oct 8, 2021

It's easy to understand and it's simple to go through. Thank you.

By April P

Jan 10, 2022

Very informative and has given me a new perspective on Linkedin

