Create a Story in Tableau Public
11 ratings
Building charts
Preparing dashboards
Creating a story
Now more than ever, people need access to data to gain insights and make quick business decisions. Some of the world's top organizations choose Tableau to help teams organize, visualize, and analyze data to drive better results while saving time and reducing costs. Adding Tableau Public to your skillset will put you ahead of the curve in the current job market, aid in professional growth, and yield better business results. 'Create a Story in Tableau Public' guided project is for anyone who wants to quickly get hands-on experience building charts and dashboards to tell a story using data. In this project, you will create a packed bubbles chart, treemap, and line charts to tell the story of the Tour de France bicycle race using a sample data set. By the end of this project, you will know how to connect an Excel data set, prepare simple dashboards, and create a story in Tableau Public to share your data insights online.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Connect a sample data set and build line charts
Build packed bubbles and treemap charts
Prepare dashboards
Create a story
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
