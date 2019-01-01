Create and schedule content for social media with Later
You will be able to schedule social media posts with Later
You will be able to improve your social media presence with Later
You will be able to schedule social media posts with Later
You will be able to improve your social media presence with Later
With this project, you will be able to discover Later, a platform that will allow you to program content for your social networks. You will be able to add quite attractive content to your social media accounts, and you will be able to schedule it to be published at a later date, easily and quickly. This project is for people who want to add digital content for social media and schedule it. This project is ideal for people who are passionate about social networks.
Digital Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Later
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account on Later
Discover the features of Later
Add engaging content for your social media with Later
Use the image library for your social media account with Later
Schedule Instagram content with Later
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.