Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create and schedule content for social media with Later by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
With this project, you will be able to discover Later, a platform that will allow you to program content for your social networks. You will be able to add quite attractive content to your social media accounts, and you will be able to schedule it to be published at a later date, easily and quickly.
This project is for people who want to add digital content for social media and schedule it. This project is ideal for people who are passionate about social networks....