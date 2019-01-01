Chevron Left
Create a C# Application to process MongoDB Data

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a C# Application to process MongoDB Data by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a C# application using MongoDB to access Employee data perform CRUD operations on the MongoDB database. Many Applications use a MongoDB database on the backend, and nearly every programming language has a driver for it. Since MongoDB is a No-SQL database, it works quite well for storing C# objects. Conversely, reading MongoDB documents into C# objects is quite seamless, especially when compared to reading Relational database data into objects. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
