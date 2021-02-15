CM
Dec 23, 2020
This is a perfect course for beginners who wants to learn Customer Support Data with Google Sheets. It helps me a lot because for sure I can use this for my future employment.
EO
Jan 4, 2022
I enjoy every bit of the training. especially the part I was given my cloud workspace to work on while following the lesson.\n\nThanks for this opportunity.
By Ravikanth V K•
Feb 15, 2021
Perfect beginner course, learn Customer Support Data analytics using Google Sheets. Teaches good skills which I am confident of using, and also do research work or analysis of any type of survey data. I recommend this course to all the beginners.
By Tshewang J T•
Sep 11, 2020
This course taught me great skills with which I feel confident to work or do research work or analysis of any type of survey data. I recommend this course all the people who wants to become someone form no one.
By Sebastian J•
May 30, 2020
Fantastic course for those who are new to Google sheets and also for those who use Google sheets but weren't aware of really neat tricks and formulas which can help increase speed and efficiency of your work.
By Iin K•
Nov 4, 2021
Instructor explains the lesson in an easy way to understand even for me whose english listening skill is so bad. I hope english subtitle is available for every class. Thank you for sharing knowledge.
By CLYNDEL M•
Dec 24, 2020
By Kendra E•
Jan 5, 2022
By Suraiya Y J•
May 26, 2020
It helps me to learn new skills. I am very happy to take this project. I hope it will help to work in the company in future.
By Johnson A M•
Jun 27, 2020
Very nicely and beautifully explained. This is a much needed course for my present job. Thank you so much, Melissa.
By RAVI P•
May 23, 2021
This course is very helpful for Beginners. Thank you for creating this helpful Guided Project.
By Kamilah N•
Aug 1, 2020
Very easy to follow the instructions. Enough time was given to complete the deliverables.
By Sarah A O•
Sep 15, 2020
Enjoyed every bit of this project. Highly practical and insightful.
By ABUBAKAR S•
Jun 6, 2021
Thanks to the team Coursera and the lecturer i have learned a lot
By Fawole D O•
Sep 5, 2020
It was so educative and the instructor made it all easy.
By milenaguila 6•
Feb 9, 2022
Fue de gra provecho sobre el uso detablero de google
By Abdulloh X•
Aug 29, 2020
I just loved it! Thank you, dear instructor!
By Zyanya S V C•
Nov 3, 2020
Great way to start using Google Sheets!
By Shera R F•
Jun 26, 2020
its helpul, and give some good insight
By Aziza•
Jul 26, 2020
very helpful & I would use it a lot
By Weasly D G•
Oct 15, 2020
Great job! Keep up the good work.
By Sri N R K•
May 25, 2020
very helpful for administrators
By MS. S S•
May 23, 2020
Thanks alot for Awarded me!!
By GAURAV S•
Apr 9, 2020
ideal teaching methodologies
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 16, 2020
Excellent & Looking Forward
By JO A A L•
Jul 2, 2020
relevant to my present work
By Abhishek P G•
May 31, 2020
interesting topic well done