By the end of this project, you will create a Google Sheet that transforms a business’s raw customer support data into a useful data set that provides the business with an overview of past support requirements. You will be able to determine which areas of the business are exceeding standards and which departments are performing below standard. This course will include an introduction to Google Sheets, how to leverage formulas, how to link multiple tabs, and how to utilize Google Sheets to determine if support is being provided within the required levels of service. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

CM

Dec 23, 2020

This is a perfect course for beginners who wants to learn Customer Support Data with Google Sheets. It helps me a lot because for sure I can use this for my future employment.

EO

Jan 4, 2022

I enjoy every bit of the training. especially the part I was given my cloud workspace to work on while following the lesson.\n\nThanks for this opportunity.

By Ravikanth V K

Feb 15, 2021

Perfect beginner course, learn Customer Support Data analytics using Google Sheets. Teaches good skills which I am confident of using, and also do research work or analysis of any type of survey data. I recommend this course to all the beginners.

By Tshewang J T

Sep 11, 2020

This course taught me great skills with which I feel confident to work or do research work or analysis of any type of survey data. I recommend this course all the people who wants to become someone form no one.

By Sebastian J

May 30, 2020

Fantastic course for those who are new to Google sheets and also for those who use Google sheets but weren't aware of really neat tricks and formulas which can help increase speed and efficiency of your work.

By Iin K

Nov 4, 2021

Instructor explains the lesson in an easy way to understand even for me whose english listening skill is so bad. I hope english subtitle is available for every class. Thank you for sharing knowledge.

By CLYNDEL M

Dec 24, 2020

By Kendra E

Jan 5, 2022

I enjoy every bit of the training. especially the part I was given my cloud workspace to work on while following the lesson.

Thanks for this opportunity.

By Suraiya Y J

May 26, 2020

It helps me to learn new skills. I am very happy to take this project. I hope it will help to work in the company in future.

By Johnson A M

Jun 27, 2020

Very nicely and beautifully explained. This is a much needed course for my present job. Thank you so much, Melissa.

By RAVI P

May 23, 2021

This course is very helpful for Beginners. Thank you for creating this helpful Guided Project.

By Kamilah N

Aug 1, 2020

Very easy to follow the instructions. Enough time was given to complete the deliverables.

By Sarah A O

Sep 15, 2020

Enjoyed every bit of this project. Highly practical and insightful.

By ABUBAKAR S

Jun 6, 2021

Thanks to the team Coursera and the lecturer i have learned a lot

By Fawole D O

Sep 5, 2020

It was so educative and the instructor made it all easy.

By milenaguila 6

Feb 9, 2022

Fue de gra provecho sobre el uso detablero de google

By Abdulloh X

Aug 29, 2020

I just loved it! Thank you, dear instructor!

By Zyanya S V C

Nov 3, 2020

Great way to start using Google Sheets!

By Shera R F

Jun 26, 2020

its helpul, and give some good insight

By Aziza

Jul 26, 2020

very helpful & I would use it a lot

By Weasly D G

Oct 15, 2020

Great job! Keep up the good work.

By Sri N R K

May 25, 2020

very helpful for administrators

By MS. S S

May 23, 2020

Thanks alot for Awarded me!!

By GAURAV S

Apr 9, 2020

ideal teaching methodologies

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 16, 2020

Excellent & Looking Forward

By JO A A L

Jul 2, 2020

relevant to my present work

By Abhishek P G

May 31, 2020

interesting topic well done

