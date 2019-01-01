Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Digital Wireframe with Figma by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours guided project, you will learn the fundamental principles of wire-framing. Then you will learn the basic techniques of using Figma to create a wireframe for a pizza restaurant. Finally you will learn how to share your work with stakeholders and refine your design with them.
An account with Figma is required for this project. If you do not already have an account. You can create a free account with Figma. To make your learning experience smoother, please do so prior to starting the project....