Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets

4.6
stars
57 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets. You will have a better understanding of how to use this tool to help track and present project schedules. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

Reviews for Create a Simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets

By Naomi C R L

Oct 31, 2020

This has helped me create a Gantt Chart based on information from a spreadsheet. I used to draw a Gantt Chart the hard way, by counting cells. Thank you for this.

By Analyn B

Dec 4, 2020

Thank you very much!

By Luthfi F I

Oct 18, 2020

Very useful for me.

By Allan A

Feb 18, 2021

greatcoourse

By PODUGU S C

Sep 25, 2020

Excellent

By susan p

Dec 7, 2020

Good

By Muhammad S T

Oct 30, 2020

The course was well presented, but I think only one of the four dependencies are explained.

I would love to take more guided projects like this in the future.

By Ada A

Jan 24, 2022

Great work, it could explain a little more about the rest dependencies to be full :)

By RoS*r

Jan 30, 2021

Had some more work to revise on the Timeline.

By Kira M

Jan 26, 2022

If someone with no knowledge of how to make a spreadsheet tried to learn from this, they would be lost. The instructor really failed to explain what different parts of the formulas meant. While I was typing a formula in, the instructor video would just take over my screen. The workspace wouldn't allow me to even use the copy and paste options and the keyboard shortcuts would only work half the time. I couldn't even save the spreadsheet she instructed me to make because the options weren't available. Despite attempting to download the extensions the workspace browser would prompt, it just wouldn't work. If you don't have patience and a basic knowledge of spreadsheets, it might be best to look elsewhere.

By Janice

Jul 21, 2021

Moved very quickly and was hard to see the entire sheet most of the time. The words picked up by the microphone and translated to the presentation didn't make sense some times. I'd really need to do another course to really understand the formulas.

