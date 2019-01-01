Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Gantt Chart with Lucidchart by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
The Gantt chart is a popular project management tool that is used to display a project plan in a graphic format. In this project you will use Lucidchart software to generate a Gantt chart that includes a schedule of activities/tasks for a fictional application development project. Those tasks may overlap and/or depend on other tasks. Project managers rely on Gantt charts to plan projects and to assess project progress as time elapses....