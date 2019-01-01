Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an At-a-Glance Page for your company with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create an at-a-glance business page using the free version of Canva.
An at-a-glance page or marketing one-pager is a single page that distills down what your company does and for whom. It can also be a single page about what a product or service does for specific target markets. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, different charts, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral.
We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create an at-a-glance business page from scratch.
