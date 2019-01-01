Create Immediate Digital Employee Feedback with SnapEval
Set employee goals and achievement levels and produce employee feedback communication
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to produce immediate digital employee communication, a SNAP, to provide immediate digital feedback and lay the foundation for future annual employee evaluations. You will learn how to establish employee goals and achievement levels and how to provide employees with this information in a digital format. Employee communication, evaluations, and recognition are imperative to successful business operations and this web-based tool has simplified and modernized an effective way to do so. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
A small business owner or employee manager with the responsibility of employee feedback or evaluations.
Critical Thinking
internet skills
Strong language
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Complete registration for SnapEval, site general familiarization.
Review the Getting Started Checklist, Add email for feedback results.
Add an employee Goal and modify an Achievement level.
Create SnapEval with Capture & Share Feedback tool.
Verify and review completed feedback via email.
