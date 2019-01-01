Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Ping-Pong Game in Python using Turtle Graphics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create The Classic Ping Pong game using Python and Turtle graphics. You’ll also be able to identify and use most of Turtle’s modules and functions that helps you develop and build your own game. Moreover, you’ll be able to edit and manipulate the objects created by Turtle however you like.
Turtle graphics is a pre-installed Python library that’s a trendy way of introducing programming to beginners. It helps visualize what programming can do. It’s a straightforward yet versatile way to understand the concepts of Python.
This guided project is for beginner-intermediate programmers who already have a general knowledge of Python basics and want to test out their knowledge with a real application and looking forward to developing their very first game in less than 1 hour. This project can be your portal into game development.
Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....