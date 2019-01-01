Chevron Left
Back to Create a Presentation with LibreOffice

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Presentation with LibreOffice by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a presentation in LibreOffice Impress Presentation that contains an introduction, visuals, charts, and a conclusion. You will learn how to create a presentation that is informative and captures an audience's attention. LibreOffice is a free, open-source office suite that is easy to use and compatible with other office suites. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder