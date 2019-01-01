Curso Completo de Deep Learning
Conocer los fundamentos del Deep Learning
Entrenar y optimizar una red neuronal
Aprender funciones avanzadas como: early stopping, droput, batchnormalization, etc
Conocer los fundamentos del Deep Learning
Entrenar y optimizar una red neuronal
Aprender funciones avanzadas como: early stopping, droput, batchnormalization, etc
Este proyecto es un curso práctico y efectivo para aprender Deep Learning con ejercicios aplicados. Aprenderás desde cero los fundamentos del Deep Learning. Después irás aprendiendo a desarrollar redes neuronales con Python y Keras a través de ejercicios prácticos. Gracias a este curso aprenderás a programar tus propios modelos de Deep Learning. Gracias a esto podrás predecir si un cliente comprará o no un producto, el precio de la vivienda, etc.
Deep Learning
Redes Neuronales
keras
Aprendizaje Profundo
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción al Deep Learning y a las redes neuronales. Parte I
Introducción al Deep Learning y a las redes neuronales. Parte II
Funciones básicas de Keras
Importación y analisis exploratorio
Pre-procesamiento de los datos
Desarrollo de una red neuronal básica
Fundamentos del Overfitting y Early Stopping
Overfitting y Early Stopping
Dropout y Batch Normalization
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.