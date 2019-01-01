Custom & Conditional Formatting in Microsoft Excel
Change the format of Data in Microsoft Excel.
Use custom formatting in Microsoft Excel.
Use conditional formatting in Microsoft Excel.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will be able to customize your formatting in Microsoft Excel. You will also be able to use basic conditional formatting to ensure a seamless use of Microsoft Excel and to highlight important sections of your sheet. Being able to use custom and conditional formatting in Microsoft Excel will allow you to make sense of the data quickly. This allows you to visualize your data and make it easier for you and for others to understand the data. This becomes more important the more data is contained in the sheet. The goal of this project is to allow you to visualize your data for yourself and others using Microsoft Excel.
Minor experience with Microsoft Excel
Data Management
Business Strategy
Data Analysis
Business Plan
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get familiar with the different terminology and simple keyboard functions in Microsoft Excel.
Enter data in Microsoft Excel.
