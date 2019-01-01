How to use Custom and Conditional Formatting in Excel
Use Custom and Conditional formatting in Excel
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use conditional and custom formatting in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel. Excel is a spreadsheet that is similar in layout as accounting spreadsheets. It consists of individual cells that can be used to build functions, formulas, tables, and graphs that easily organize and analyze large amounts of information and data. Conditional formatting is a convenient tool for data analysis and visual representation of results. Knowing how to use this tool will save you a lot of time and effort. A fleet glance at the document will be enough to obtain the necessary information.
Some Excel experience helpful.
Database (DBMS)
Microsoft Excel
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download Microsoft Office365 Excel Program and learn the basic view of Excel
Use custom number format in Excel
Use conditional formatting with preset formats
Use conditional formatting with formulas
Use conditional formatting on blank cells
