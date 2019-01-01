Cut Time to Production with Action Mapping in Miro
Understand use cases for action mapping.
Describe the components of an action map.
Apply knowledge of the action plan to the map and prioritize tasks in Miro.
By the end of this project, you will be able to accelerate product development with action mapping. To create the action map you will gain hands-on experience identifying, defining, and prioritizing tasks with an end goal in mind to optimize the development process in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the process of action mapping.
Review use cases for action mapping and install a sharable board in Miro.
Identify components of an action map.
Explore the templates and tools available and choose an action visualization template in Miro.
Complete the action map by identifying and prioritizing tasks in Miro.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
