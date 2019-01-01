Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cut Time to Production with Action Mapping in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to accelerate product development with action mapping.
To create the action map you will gain hands-on experience identifying, defining, and prioritizing tasks with an end goal in mind to optimize the development process in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....