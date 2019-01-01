Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data-Driven Testing (via Database) with Selenium & Nunit by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Selenium is one of the most famous UI test automation tool which works well with the NUnit testing framework.
Data-Driven testing is test design and execution strategy where test data is external to your functional tests. One of the ways is to keep the test data in external source like a database.
The library used to read data from the database (MySql) is MySql.Data
In this two hours guided project, through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts writing reusable and structure code, writing utilities to read test data from an external source like database, and derive test cases through these test data....