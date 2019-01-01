Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data-Driven Testing (via Database) with Selenium & TestNG by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
10 ratings
About the Course
Selenium is one of the most famous UI test automation tool which works well with the TestNG testing framework.
Data-Driven testing is test design and execution strategy where test data is external to your functional tests. One of the ways is to keep the test data in external source like a database.
The library used to read data from the database (MySql) is JDBC (My Sql Connector)
In this two hours guided project, through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts writing reusable and structure code, writing utilities to read test data from an external source like database, and derive test cases through these test data....