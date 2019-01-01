Learner Reviews & Feedback for Debugging support for the Node.js runtime in VScode by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use the debugging tool associated with Visual Studio Code. One of the key features of Visual Studio Code is the debugging support. VS Code has a built-in debugger that helps accelerate your edit, compile and debug on a loop. VS Code has built-in debugging support for the Node.js runtime and can debug JavaScript, and TypeScript.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....