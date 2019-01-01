Deep Learning with PyTorch : GradCAM
Implement GradCAM function practically
Create train and eval function
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Implement GradCAM function practically
Create train and eval function
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Gradient-weighted Class Activation Mapping (Grad-CAM), uses the class-specific gradient information flowing into the final convolutional layer of a CNN to produce a coarse localization map of the important regions in the image. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will implement GradCAM on simple classification dataset. You will write a custom dataset class for Image-Classification dataset. Thereafter, you will create custom CNN architecture. Moreover, you are going to create train function and evaluator function which will be helpful to write the training loop. After, saving the best model, you will write GradCAM function which return the heatmap of localization map of a given class. Lastly, you plot the heatmap which the given input image.
Prior programming experience in Python, PyTorch. Theoretical knowledge of Convolutional Neural Network, Training process (Optimization) and GradCAM.
Deep Learning
GradCAM
Convolutional Neural Network
pytorch
Computer Vision
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up colab runtime environment
Configurations
Augmentations
Load Image Dataset
Load Dataset into batches
Create Model
Create Train and eval function
Training Loop
Get GradCAM
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.