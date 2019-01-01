Deep Learning with PyTorch : Generative Adversarial Network
20 ratings
1,777 already enrolled
Create Discriminator and Generator Network
Create a training loop to train GAN model
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
20 ratings
1,777 already enrolled
Create Discriminator and Generator Network
Create a training loop to train GAN model
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this two hour project-based course, you will implement Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Network using PyTorch to generate handwritten digits. You will create a generator that will learn to generate images that look real and a discriminator that will learn to tell real images apart from fakes. This hands-on-project will provide you the detail information on how to implement such network and train to generate handwritten digit images. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have a theoretical understanding on convolutional neural network and optimization algorithm like Adam or gradient descent. This project will focus more on the practical aspect of DCGAN and less on theoretical aspect. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Prior programming experience in Python and basic pytorch. Theoretical knowledge of Convolutional Neural Network and Training process (Optimization)
Convolutional Neural Network
Python Programming
pytorch
Genrative Adversarial Network
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setup Google Runtime
Configurations
Load MNIST Handwritten Dataset
Load Dataset into Batches
Create Discriminator Network
Create Generator Network
Create Loss Function and Load Optimizers
Training GAN
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.