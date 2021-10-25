Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deep Learning with PyTorch : Generative Adversarial Network by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this two hour project-based course, you will implement Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Network using PyTorch to generate handwritten digits. You will create a generator that will learn to generate images that look real and a discriminator that will learn to tell real images apart from fakes. This hands-on-project will provide you the detail information on how to implement such network and train to generate handwritten digit images.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have a theoretical understanding on convolutional neural network and optimization algorithm like Adam or gradient descent. This project will focus more on the practical aspect of DCGAN and less on theoretical aspect.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
