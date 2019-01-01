Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a Complete Wordpress Video Blog in Microsoft Azure by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour project, you will learn how to use Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and compute services like Azure Web Apps, Azure Storage Accounts, and Azure Database for MySQL to host and deploy a Video Blog WordPress Website. WordPress is a world-class content management platform to create websites, blogs, e-learning systems, and others. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a Video Blog WordPress website using Azure compute services in any Azure region you want with just a few steps.
This project is ideal for developers, web designers, bloggers, digital marketing specialists, or anyone who wants to deploy a WordPress Video Blog in Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform.
Learners need to have a Microsoft Azure account with an active subscription and Basic knowledge of Microsoft Azure....