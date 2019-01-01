Design a pitch deck with Canva
You will create a Pitch Deck using Canva
You will be able to materialize your project into dynamic and attractive slides using Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create a professional and attractive pitch deck to present your project using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals. You will be able to create a credible presentation, which will attract your investors and preferred audience.
This project requires basic knowledge of project creation and Internet browsing.
Presentation
Marketing Strategy
Graphic Design
Sales Presentation
Entrepreneurship
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Showcase your team with Canva
Pose the problem and your market with Canva
Showcase your product with Canva
Create a timeline of your project with Canva
Save and share your pitch deck with Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
