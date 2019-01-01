Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design engaging Facebook / Instagram Stories with Visme by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create and design engaging stories for Instagram and Facebook to promote your business using the free version of Visme.
You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value-added business marketing collateral. We can use Visme to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create organized and visually appealing products while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create social media stories to advertise your brand or products....