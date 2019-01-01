Chevron Left
Back to Design engaging Stories for Instagram and Facebook in Easil

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design engaging Stories for Instagram and Facebook in Easil by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to create and design engaging stories for Instagram and Facebook in Easil to promote your business. An essential role of your social media marketing strategy is to establish your online identity and appeal to your users. In this guided project, we will use the free version of Easil. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value-added business marketing collateral. We can use Easil to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create organized and visually appealing products while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create social media stories to advertise your brand or products....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder