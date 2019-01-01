Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diabetes Disease Detection with XG-Boost and Neural Networks by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project-based course, we will build, train and test a machine learning model to detect diabetes with XG-boost and Artificial Neural Networks. The objective of this project is to predict whether a patient has diabetes or not based on their given features and diagnostic measurements such as number of pregnancies, insulin levels, Body mass index, age and blood pressure....