Create a basic contacts list web app using Django
Understand how to create Django projects and applications
Understand the separation between models and views in web applications
Create a basic model and view in Django
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a new Django project, and create a contacts list application in that project. You will learn how Django separates between the model and the view in a web application. You will learn how the model translates into an SQL database, and will be able to see the database table and data via Django’s admin app, as well as by accessing the database directly. Finally, you will create a view that displays the contacts that are saved in your database on the web browser. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Model–View–Controller (MVC)
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Django web development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create and deploy a new Django contacts list project
Create a new app in your contacts list project
Understand the model-view concept in Django and create a new view
Create a new model
Register your model in the admin app and access the model via admin
Create a view that displays all contacts data
