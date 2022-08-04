Learner Reviews & Feedback for Django for Beginners: Create a Database by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project, Django for Beginners: Create a Database, is for beginning Python programmers. This project will help a beginning Python programmer looking to create databases. You will learn how to use Django to create a database from a model and access a table using Django templates and views.
In this scenario for this guided project, you are working for a company that organizes conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a database to store hotel information and ratings
Basic experience with IDE (e.g. VS Code), Linux command line, and Python knowledge (including classes, variables, function creation, and control constructs) are recommended....